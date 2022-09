India's Rohit Sharma | Pic: AFP

Rohit Sharma played a captain knock as he reached his half-century against Sri Lanka in the Super-4 tie of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Tuesday.

The India captain brought up his 50 with a paddle shot to the short fine-leg. Virat Kohli and others teammates applaud from the dressing room.

Twitterati heaped praise on the India skipper.

Here are a few reactions

