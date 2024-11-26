Vinicius Jr Set to Miss UEFA Champions League Clash Against Liverpool, Check List Of Other Matches Brazilian Forward Could Be Out With Injury

Image: X

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is set to miss several crucial matches after sustaining a hamstring injury. The Brazilian winger was not included in the squad for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash at Liverpool. He had played the full 90 minutes in Madrid's 3-0 La Liga win over Leganés on Sunday, but the injury has ruled him out of upcoming action.

A club statement said: “Following tests carried out today on our player Vini Jr by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg.”

Vinicius is the latest to join the club’s lengthy injury list, which includes key players such as Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba. This injury is a significant blow for the Spanish giants as Vinicius is in danger of missing out on several other key fixtures before the break.

List of matches Vinicius will miss due to injury

Real Madrid has tough fixtures against teams like Athletic Club, Girona, and Atalanta on the horizon. The absence of Vinícius could also impact Madrid’s chances in the Spanish capital derby against Rayo Vallecano.

Additionally, Madrid will face the final of the newly restructured FIFA Intercontinental Cup on December 18 in Qatar, where they are likely to meet Copa Libertadores winners Botafogo or Atlético Mineiro.

Madrid's final match before the winter break is a home game against Sevilla, who have struggled in recent years but could still provide a challenge.

Madrid don't have any scheduled games between Christmas Day and the first week of January, meaning Vinicius has some time over the festive period to fully complete his rehabilitation and be fit for the start of the Supercopa de Espana in the first month of 2025.