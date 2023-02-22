Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema power Real Madrid's 5-2 comeback win over Liverpool in UEFA Champions League

Liverpool: While both Real Madrid and Liverpool are rightly considered Champions League royalty, there can only be one king. Down by two goals after 14 minutes at Anfield, defending champion Madrid came back to win 5-2 on Tuesday and take a commanding lead into the second leg of the round of 16 matchup.

Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema scored two goals each to stun the hosts — Liverpool conceded four goals in a home European match for the first time — and confirm the Spanish giant will take some stopping in its defense of the trophy.

“We played with personality, we produced goals. We want this Champions League again,” Benzema said. “And that produced a match which was lovely to play in and for those who were watching.”

If anything, this Madrid team looks more complete than the one that beat Jurgen Klopp’s team in last year’s Paris final. Yet this win echoed the memorable comebacks that led to that record-extending 14th Champions League title.

Darwin Nunez struck early to shock the visitors before Mohamed Salah capitalized on Courtois’ mis-control to tap in from close range in the 14th.

The home fans were rocking until Vinicius sparked a comeback that looks likely to propel Madrid to the quarterfinals.

“I think Carlo thinks the tie is over and I think it as well in the moment,” Klopp said afterward. “But the closer you get to the game, the bigger our chances become. Tonight 5-2 they are pretty good in counter attacking and we have to go there and take some risks to score three goals. We go there to try and win the game.”

