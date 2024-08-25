 Vinesh Phogat Rings in Birthday Bash With Paris Olympic Medallist Aman Sehrawat In Jhajjar; Video
The now retired wrestler had a broad smile on her face while celebrating her 30th birthday with friends and family.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Vinesh Phogat on Sunday celebrated her 30th birthday with fellow wrestler Aman Sehrawat and other family members. The video of Vinesh's birthday celebration has gone viral on social media. The now retired wrestler had a broad smile on her face during the celebration.

The Sarv Khap Panchayat honored Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat with a gold medal. Sangwan khap president and independent MLA Sombir Sangwan had earlier said, “We will make a medal with gold like the one given to gold medallists in the Olympics. It may weigh 50 grams or 100 grams."

“The way in which the wrestler was disqualified from the competition on the pretext of being 100 grams overweight is intolerable. There is no doubt that a conspiracy was hatched against her but she has won the hearts of crores of people after winning three matches in the Olympics. That’s why every Indian is giving her more honour than a gold medal winner,” Sangwan added.

A hard-hitting track ‘Sau Gram (Main Naa Haari)’ composed by by acclaimed music producer Gourov Dasgupta and performed by Deedar Kaur was also played to celebrate Vinesh Phogat's 30th Birthday.

Vinesh had made history at Paris Olympics by reaching the final of the women’s 50kg gold event. However ahead of her gold medal bout, she was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight. Vinesh made an appeal in Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) for a joint silver medal. However, after days of suspense the CAS did not rule the verdict in her favour resulting in massive heartbreak.

Vinesh Phogat's decorated career

Despite missing out on Olympic medal in Paris this year, Vinesh is one of the greatest Indian wrestlers of all time. She is a three-time gold medallist in the Commonwealth Games, and in addition to that, she has also won one gold medal in the Asian Games and two bronze medals in the World Championships.

