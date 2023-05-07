Vinesh Phogat invites Sourav Ganguly to Jantar Mantar protest after his, 'don't have complete knowledge' remark

Vinesh Phogat, responded on Saturday to Sourav Ganguly's comments about the wrestlers' protest. The former cricketer and current BCCI president expressed his support for the athletes and their pursuit of justice. Phogat welcomed Ganguly's support and suggested that if he wanted to better understand their issues, he could come to Jantar Mantar as an athlete and witness their protest firsthand. The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), and his removal from his post following allegations of sexual harassment.

Don't know full details

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said wrestlers have brought a lot of accolades to the country and hoped that the matter between protesting grapplers and the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will be resolved soon.

"Let them fight their battle. I really don't know what's happening there, I just read in the newspapers. I realised one thing in the sports world, that you don't talk about things which you don't have complete knowledge of. I hope it gets resolved. Wrestlers bring a lot of accolades to the country, and hopefully, it will be resolved," Ganguly said at an event.

As part of their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India and its president, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, wrestlers have planned a candle march for Sunday at 7 pm.

Vinesh Phogat also said, "The further course of action is being discussed with our legal team. They will decide what to do next."

Be patient and allow fair investigation

During a statement on Friday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured the public that the Delhi Police were conducting a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations against the wrestling federation chief. Thakur also requested that the protesting wrestlers be patient and allow the investigation to run its course.

"A demand had been put forward to form a committee, and a panel was constituted. Two FIRs have also been registered by Delhi Police, and the Supreme Court also gave its verdict. Delhi Police is conducting a fair investigation," said the Union Minister.