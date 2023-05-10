Vinesh Phogat appeals to Ratan Tata to investigate if funds he had donated to the federation had reached the athletes

Vinesh Phogat, a top female wrestler, is among several athletes, including Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, who have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The athletes have accused Singh of sexually harassing and intimidating seven female wrestlers. On Wednesday, Phogat made a new request to businessman and philanthropist Ratan Tata, asking him to investigate whether the funds he had donated to the federation had reached the athletes or not.

“I request Ratan Tata to check whether the funds that he donates to the wrestling federation reach the athletes or not,” said the protesting wrestler at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

We'll oppose events if WFI chief is involved

Malik challenged the WFI chief to undergo a lie detector Narco Test if he is confident of his innocence, the news agency PTI reported.

The protesting wrestlers also said that they will oppose the holding of competitions if Singh is involved in their organisation.

"I challenge the WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is the culprit and who is not," Malik said at a press conference at the protest site

"We want all competitions to take place under the ad hoc panel of IOA. If WFI chief is involved in any way, we will oppose it," said another Olympic medalist, Bajrang Punia.

The wrestlers also decided to wear black armbands on Thursday to protest the “slow pace of investigation” against Brij Bhushan.