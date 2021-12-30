Vijay Shirke elected chairman of Royal Western Indian Turf Club

Vijay B. Shirke was elected as the Chairman of the Club during the Royal Western Indian Turf Club’s 106th annual General Meeting which was held here on Thursday.

K. N. Dhunjibhoy will be the chairman of the Stewards of the Club in the election wherein Jiyaji M Bhosale emerging as the favourite as he polled in 778 votes to top the list of elected members.

Shirke will be the new chairman. Khushroo Dhunjibhoy will head the stewards' body, while all the elected nine members will be stewards.

"It is difficult times (Covid) and with my well knit team I am sure we will give the best, to all connected with racing," said Vijay Shirke while talking to FPJ soon after the election. Shirke takes charge of the Club for the first time.

Results: Jiyaji M. Bhosale (778), Surendra R. Sanas (752), Vijay B. Shirke (734), Sunil G. Jhangiani (722), Khushroo N. Dhunjibhoy (700), Shiven Surendranath (676), Jehangir H. Mehta (629), Dr. Ram H. Shroff (622), Jaydev M. Mody (577)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:35 PM IST