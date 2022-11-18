Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Madhya Pradesh register 10-run win over Uttarakhand

Representative Image

Mumbai: Madhya Pradesh registered their third win in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 by beating Uttarakhand by 10 runs at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Thursday.

Uttarakhand won the toss opted to field first. In the first inning, Yash Dubey opened for the Madhya Pradesh team and scored 72 runs in 80 balls.

Shubham Sharma scored a century in 110 balls. Rajat Patidar scored only eight runs in 11 balls. Madhya Pradesh skipper, Aditya Shrivastava, scored an unbeaten 53 off 55 balls.

Meanwhile, MP lost four wickets, and at the end of their innings, team captain Aditya Shrivastava and Kumar Kartikeya finished the innings. In the end, Kumar scored nine in eight balls.

Madhya Pradesh scored 276-8. Whereas, Uttarakhand failed to chase down the target.

MP’s next match is against the Punjab team on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra, at 9 am.

Rajat Patidar will be the captain for the MP versus Punjab match.

The 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 is being organised from November 12 to December 2, with 38 teams competing in 136 matches across five Indian cities — Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi and Kolkata.

The knockout match will be played in Ahmedabad.

