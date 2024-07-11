Video: Yuzvendra Chahal Felicitated By Haryana CM After Team India's T20 WC Win

Yuzvendra Chahal felicitated. | (Credits: Twitter)

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was a part of India's T20 World Cup team, was felicitated by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday.

The Chief Minister felicitated Chahal with a shawl and an idol and congratulated the Indian spinner for their triumph. Chahal was a part of the 15-player squad but didn't feature in a single match throughout India's unbeaten campaign.

After securing a spot in the Super 8 on a tricky surface in New York that came to the assistance of pacers, India enforced a change in their playing XI. In the West Indies, where pitches turned out to be duel-faced, Kuldeep Yadav was preferred over Chahal in the playing XI.

#WATCH | Gurugram | Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini felicitates Indian Cricket Team player Yuzvendra Chahal, who was a part of the ICC T20I World Cup winning team. pic.twitter.com/ituCp0Hu8W — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

The 'Chinaman' spinner was brought in place of Mohammed Siraj and produced match-winning performances, picking 10 wickets in five matches at an economy of 6.95. India went on to become the first team to lift the T20 World Cup unbeaten following their triumph over South Africa in the final in Barbados.

Grand celebrations follow in India following hard-fought World Cup win:

India ended their 13-year-long ICC World Cup drought and arrived in New Delhi last week. Following their arrival in the national capital, the World Cup-winning team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Following their meeting with PM Modi, the players departed for Mumbai later on Thursday. In Mumbai, the Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The parade was an affair to remember and marvel at, as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it. After they arrived at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of dhol at the event, which is being held here after their victory parade.

The team went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the Wankhede, they were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers.