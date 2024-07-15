Video: Young Pakistani Boy Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Action To Perfection, Bowls Unplayable Deliveries At Pace

A recent video surfaced on social media where in a young boy from Pakistan can be seen imitating Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action while playing cricket with his friends in a scenic field surrounded by lush green mountains.

The video shows the little kid running at full tilt and bowling quick deliveries using Bumrah's unique action.

The boy manages to bowl a few yorkers at pace while the young batter at the striker's end struggles to make contact with the ball.

Bumrah enjoys a massive fan following in India but he has also become quite popular in Pakistan after his exploits in the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cups for the Men in Blue.

The GOAT in all formats

Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Tournament in India's victorious campaign in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in the West Indies. He was third on the list of most wicket takers in the tournament with 15 scalps from 8 T20Is at an average of 8.26 and a staggering economy of 4.17, which is the best by any bowler in any edition of the T20 World Cup.

India captain Rohit Sharma used Bumrah as his trump card throughout the tournament, bringing him into bowl at crucial stages in every match that he played. His spells in the Super 8 clash against Australia and in the final against South Africa were probably the best the world has ever seen in modern-day white-ball cricket.

The cricketing fraternity all over the world hailed Bumrah as the greatest all-format bowler ever in the sport after his exploits in the last two ICC events for Team India.