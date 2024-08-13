 Video: Wrestling Olympic Bronze Medallist Aman Sehrawat Arrives In India As Heavy Security Personnel Surround Him
Video: Wrestling Olympic Bronze Medallist Aman Sehrawat Arrives In India As Heavy Security Personnel Surround Him

The youngster lost in the semi-final of the event to Japan's Rei Higuchi, but defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to win bronze.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Aman Sehrawat lands in Delhi. | (Credits: Screengrab)

One of India's six medallists in the recently-concluded Paris 2024 Olympics, Aman Sehrawat arrived in India on Tuesday (August 13th, 2024). In a video surfaced on social media, the 21-year-old wrestler, who bagged bronze in the OIympics, landed in India arrived under heavy security as the cops seemed to be dragging him through to safety.

article-image

Sehrawat became India's youngest medallist as he bagged bronze in the Men's Freestyle 57 KG wrestling event. The youngster lost in the semi-final of the event to Japan's Rei Higuchi, but defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to win bronze in the same. It also proved to be India's first and only wrestling medal in the Olympics.

Here's the video of Sehrawat's arrival in Delhi:

"I was hoping for the gold but I am happy with bronze as well" - Aman Sehrawat

Following the match, Sehrawat stated that he is in complete disbelief and was speechless while standing on the podium. He said, as quoted by ANI:

"I am very happy and I still can't believe that I have won a medal for the country at the Olympics... I was hoping for the gold but I am happy with bronze as well. It was a speechless moment when I stood on the podium... from today, my next target will be to prepare for the 2028 Olympics and 2026 Asian Games."

The other medallists for India were the men's hockey team, Manu Bhaker (1 Bronze each in women's 10m Air Pistol shooting and mixed team Air Pistol shooting), Sarabjot Singh (Bronze in mixed team Air Pistol shooting), Neeraj Chopra (Silver in men's javelin throw), Swapnil Kusale (Bronze in Men's 50m Rifle shooting 3P)

