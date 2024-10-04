Video: WI Spinner Zaida James Suffers Blow On Her Jaw During Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Zaida James gets hit on her jaw. | (Credits: Twitter)

West Indies spin bowler Zaida James suffered a swelling as a drive from South African captain Laura Woolvardt hit her jaw during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. A video of the same was shared by International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media.

The incident occurred in the 2nd over of the innings as Woolvardt drove a full delivery straight to the bowler. The ball hit the 19-year-old on the jaw, forcing her to undergo treatment for the same. With James' jaw swollen, she couldn't continue and left the field as Qiana Joseph sent down the remaining five deliveries.

Below is the video of the same:

Laura Woolvardt and Tazmin Brits hit half-centuries as South Africa coast to a statement win:

Meanwhile, the Proteas women secured a statement victory to open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as Woolvardt (59*) and Tazmin Brits (57*) hit chanceless half-centuries. Earlier, Nonkululeko Mlaba had grabbed outstanding figures of 4-0-29-4 to restrict the Caribbeans to 118/6 in 20 overs as only Stefanie Taylor stood out with an innings of 44.

However, the West Indian bowlers lacked any bite in their bowling as South Africa coasted to the target with more than two overs to spare.