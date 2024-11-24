Video: Virat Kohli's Six Off Mitchell Starc Hits Security Guard On Day 3 Of AUS vs IND 1st Test

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli's six hit a security guard, who was sitting outside the boundary rope on day three of the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The right-handed batter hit one to the third man as Star Sports uploaded a video of the same on November 24, Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 101st over of the innings as left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc sent down a short-pitched delivery, but wide outside off-stump. The 36-year-old got into position quickly and played an upper cut to send it over the boundary rope as the ball hit the security guard after bouncing.

Here's the video of the same:

Virat Kohli hits his 32nd half-century as Team India take complete control of the opening Test:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain has hit his 32nd half-century in Tests as the tourists continued to grind down Australia's vaunted pace attack, thereby putting themselves on the verge of a series lead. The 36-year-old arrived at the crease after Devdutt Padikkal edged one to the slip off Josh Hazlewood's bowling.

Australia broke the 201-run partnership as Starc got the better of KL Rahul for 77. Yet, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to hit runs for fun before Mitchell Marsh dismissed him for 161. Jaiswal and Rahul started on day 3 at 172/0 after bowling Australia out for a paltry 104 in reply to their first-innings total of 150.

Jasprit Bumrah, the skipper, picked up a fifer, demolishing Australia's top order.