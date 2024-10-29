Video: Virat Kohli Spotted At Juhu Outside Shooting Location Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd Test In Mumbai

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India's star cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at a shooting location in Juhu in Mumbai on October 29, Tuesday ahead of the decisive 3rd Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli, who was seen getting into the car, will be keen to bounce back with a significant knock against the Kiwis ahead of the gruelling five-Test tour of Australia.

Contrary to expectations, the former Indian captain hasn't compiled the scores he was expected to, managing only one half-century. Across two series and four matches against New Zealand so far, Kohli has largely struggled, especially against the spinners. Left-arm Mitchell Santner, who took 13 wickets against India in the Pune Test, dismissed the veteran batter twice.

Meanwhile, below is the video of Kohli being spotted at Juhu in the shooting location:

Virat Kohli was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai, outside a shoot location today pic.twitter.com/V2k6ZEM5O0 — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) October 29, 2024

"The form of the most premier batter is definitely a cause for concern" - MSK Prasad

Former chief selector MSK Prasad reckons India will miss the combination of Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara as they both mixed caution with aggression successfully. He told Star Sports:

"Hundred percent. If you look at the way he performed in the 2018 series, on one side he brought aggression into batting and on the other side (Cheteshwar) Pujara was holding the fort. So we are missing the combination of those two had, caution with aggression. Pujara was playing solidly on one side and Virat got aggression from the other end. The way Virat batted, he inspired everyone else. So the form of the most premier batter is definitely a cause for concern, that too with the ICC Test Championship and the points system that's there."

The Test series against Australia begins on November 22 in Perth and the BCCI have named their squad.