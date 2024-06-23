Video: Virat Kohli Spotted Dancing During IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match In Antigua

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli was spotted dancing while fielding during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, June 22.

After putting to bat first by Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Team India post a solid total of 196/5 in a stipulated 20 overs. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya led the batting with an unbeaten innings of 50 off 27 balls. His knock comprised 4 fours and 3 sixes and batted at a strike rate of 185.19. Apart from Pandya, Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36) and Shivam Dube (34) too chipped in with their valuable contributions to India's batting.

While chasing a 197-run target, Bangladesh were off to a good start as they went past the 100-run mark in 14th over. In the 15th over of Bangladesh's run-chase, Virat Kohli was seen entertaining the crowd with his dancing moves. Kohli was standing near the boundary line when he casually shaked his legs. The video of the same went viral on social media.