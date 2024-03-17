Video: Virat Kohli Returns To India From London Ahead Of IPL 2024, Poses For Pictures At Mumbai Airport

Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning on March 22nd at the Chepauk. The 35-year-old was sporting a black t-shirt and posed for photos before getting into his car to supposedly head for home.

The right-handed batter had been in London, where his son Akaay was born, having announced it through his official social media handles. With the cash-rich tournament set to commence, Kohli will join the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) preparatory camp ahead of their opening game against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Below is the video of Kohli being spotted at the Mumbai airport:

Royal Challengers Bangalore yet to win the IPL trophy:

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is one of the few teams yet to win the tournament, having made it to the final thrice. The Bangalore-based franchise missed out on a playoffs spot narrowly last year after losing to the Gujarat Titans in their final league fixture.

Like the last year, Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell will be crucial to their chances in the batting department. With Rajat Patidar set to participate in this edition after missing the previous due to an Achilles injury, their batting should be strengthened.

RCB's bowling department looks slightly shaky as none of Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj and Alzarri Joseph have a reputation of good death bowling. Equally, they lack an experienced spinner in their ranks.