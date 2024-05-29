Video: Virat Kohli & His Wife Anushka Sharma Spotted In Mumbai Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2024

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma with Bandra restaurant staff. | Credits: Twitter

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were recently spotted at Bandra restaurant in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 28.

Kohli didn't travel with the first batch of India squad to New York. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter had reportedly been granted permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for 'mini-break' post-IPL 2024 ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Virat Kohli landed in Mumbai after RCB was knocked out of the recently concluded IPL season after losing to Rajasthan Royals in Eliminator at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on May 22, Wednesday.

In a video that went viral on social media, Virat Kohli was seen with his wife Anushka Sharma stepping out of the restaurant in Bandra. Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghagta were too spotted with Kohli outside the restaurant in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge & Gaurav Kapoor together for dinner at Mumbai. ❤️pic.twitter.com/ZQChVqrj8K — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) May 28, 2024

On the cricketing front, Virat Kohli was in a sublime form in the recently concluded IPL 2024 as he amassed 741 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.79 in 15 matches. His best performance came against Rajasthan Royals, wherein he played a brilliant innings of 113 off 72 balls, but went in vain Jos Buttler's unbeaten century helped RR chase down 184-run target.

Kohli will look to carry on his sublime form into the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 35-year-old was the leading run-scorer of the previous edition of the tournament, with 296 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 98.66 and a strike rate of 136.40 in six matches