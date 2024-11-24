 Video: Virat Kohli Blows A Kiss To Anushka Sharma After His 30th Ton On Day 3 Of AUS vs IND 1st Test
Virat Kohli overcame his poor form with a gritty hundred on day three of the opening Test between India and Australia.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli blew a kiss to his wife Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands, after scoring a gritty hundred on day three of the opening Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The right-handed batter's gesture went viral as cricket.com.au uploaded a video of the same on social media.

The 36-year-old was in pressure ahead of the Australia tour, given he had a forgettable series against New Zealand, managing only 93 runs in the three-Test rubber with one fifty-plus score. The pressure increased on the right-hander after managing only five runs in the first innings, dismissed by Josh Hazlewood due to the extra bounce. However, Kohli came out determined in the second innings and cashed in against a tired Australian attack and the star got to the magical three-figure mark with a powerful sweep off Nathan Lyon.

"She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes" - Virat Kohli thanks Anushka Sharma for standing beside him

With Anushka at the stands and clapping for Kohli, the batting maestro revealed that his wife has been a pillar of support amid the tough times he has undergone recently. Kohli revealed that he takes utmost pride in performing for his country and told Adam Gilchrist after scoring his century.

"Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes. Knows what goes on in the head when you're not performing well. I'm not a guy who hangs around for the sake of it. I take pride in performing for the country.

With an improbable 534 to chase down, Australia were left reeling at 12-3, losing Nathan McSweeney, Pat Cummins and Marnus Labuschagne.

