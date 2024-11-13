Video: Virat Kohli Bats At The WACA In An Intense Net Session Ahead Of AUS vs IND Test Series

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli has begun his practice sessions ahead of the gruelling five-Test series against Australia. In a video surfaced on social media, the 36-year-old was seen putting his pads on, while an Australian journalist posted a picture of the veteran batter, claiming that he looked sharp against the quick bowlers at the WACA.

The Australia tour likely looms as a make-or-break one in Test cricket for the former Indian captain, given he has managed only three centuries in the last five years. The veteran also had a forgettable time against New Zealand at home, registering only 93 runs in six innings alongside a solitary half-century. Nevertheless, Kohli averages a healthy 54.08 in 13 Tests along with 1352 runs, scoring a best of 169.

Virat Kohli has started his Test preparations. He’s in the nets along with India’s other senior players.



Kohli is looking sharp against some short of a length quick bowling pic.twitter.com/JcTTpza7Ga — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) November 13, 2024

Virat Kohli during the Practice Session at WACA

- This video is for those who were saying that Virat is not practicing pic.twitter.com/wcWXntc3NE — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) November 13, 2024

"For me at the most important thing is that they still working really hard" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Despite realising both Kohli's and Rohit Sharma's recent struggles, head coach Gautam Gambhir believes their willingness to work hard and hunger are most important as they head to Australia. Gambhir said in a presser on Monday, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I have got no concerns whatever over Virat and Rohit. I think they are incredibly tough men. They've achieved a lot for Indian cricket, and they will continue to achieve a lot in future as well. I think for me at the most important thing is that they still working really hard, they are still passionate, they still want to achieve a lot more and that is something which is very important. The hunger in that dressing room is incredibly important for me and for the entire group as well. I feel there's a lot of hunger, especially after what has happened in the last series."