 Video: Virat Kohli And Tim Southee Poking Fun At One Another After Day 2 Of IND vs NZ 2nd Test
Virat Kohli and Tim Southee were seen poking fun at one another after day 2 of IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 08:44 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Tim Southee |

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli was seen having fun with veteran New Zealand seamer Tim Southee after day two of the ongoing 2nd Test match against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) in Pune. In a video surfaced on social media, both were seen poking fun at one another as Kohli was walking back to the dressing room.

