Video: Virat Kohli And Arshdeep Singh Dance Their Heart Out After Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph

Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India stars Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were seen dancing their hearts out after the Men in Blue scripted a stunning comeback to seal their 2nd T20 World Cup victory on Saturday. In a video surfaced on social media, both players had medals around their neck and could not stop celebrating India's triumph.

Arshdeep Singh and Virat Kohli were among the chief architects of India's seven-run victory over South Africa in the tournament-decider at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Kohli struck a 59-ball 76 to take India to 176/7 in 20 overs, while Arshdeep bowled an economical spell of 4-0-20-2 and brought India back in the game when the Proteas seemed like running away with it.

I'm fucking bawling my eyes out and he's doing this lmao never change kohli i love you so much pic.twitter.com/K4lmSqxDx9 — r 🇵🇸 (@rushdalchawal) June 29, 2024

"I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered" - Virat Kohli

Kohli, who won the Player of the Tournament award, but struggled until the final, announced that this would be his final T20I. The 35-year-old reckons it's time for the next generation of players to take over in the shortest format, saying, as quoted by Star Sports:

"This was my last t20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can't get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered. Now or never, last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it's time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high."

Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the series award.