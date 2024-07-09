Video: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Spotted Attending Kirtan At ISCKON Temple In London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted in an ISCKON temple on Monday as the video of the same emerged on social media. With Kohli heading back to London after the grand celebrations in Mumbai of Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 win, there have been speculations if their family has decided to relocate permanently.

Kohli struggled for form in T20 World Cup 2024, but came to the fore in the final against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The right-handed batter struck a 58-ball 76 to propel the Men in Blue to 176, from where India sealed a nervy seven-run victory to end their 11-year ICC trophy drought.

When everyone is busy in ambani wedding ,my idolo visit ISKCON Temple in London with his wife . pic.twitter.com/1AAr4ZxeuY — Mahiya18 (@18Mahiya) July 8, 2024

Virat Kohli's massive praise for Jasprit Bumrah:

During the presentation at the Wankhede Stadium following the victory parade, Kohli heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah for bringing India back into the game consistently. He elaborated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Like everyone in the stadium [here], we also felt at one point if it is going to slip away again, but what happened in those [last] five overs was truly, truly special. You know what I'd like everyone to do is applaud a guy who brought us back into games again and again and again in this tournament. What he did in those last five overs, bowling two out of the last five overs, it was phenomenal. A huge round of applause for Jasprit Bumrah, please."

Bumrah earned the Player of the Tournament award for taking 15 wickets in 8 matches at 8.27.