 Video: Umpire Imposes 5-Run Penalty On Brisbane Heat After Bowler Tries To Catch Ball With Towel In WBBL 2023-24
The 49th match of the WBBL 2023-24 saw a strange rule come into play due to the bowler trying to catch the ball with a towel.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Umpire signals five-run penatly. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The 49th game of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) between the Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers saw a strange rule come into play due to which the former had to cop a significant penalty. Brisbane Heat spinner Amelia Kerr tried to catch the ball with a towel due to which the umpire imposed a five-run penalty on them.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of the Sixers' innings when Ashleigh Gardner nudged one to long-on and ran a single. With Kerr trying to catch the ball from the fielder with the towel, umpire signalled a five-run penalty after taking the ball away from the bowler.

Below is the clip of the incident:

Ashleigh Gardner top-scores with 36 as Sydney Sixers triumph over Brisbane Heat:

Even though Gardner made only 36 off 30 deliveries, the Sixers emerged triumphant over Heat comfortably in pursuit of 177. Batting first, Heat had a disastrous start as their top three batters fell for a single-figure score. Kerr top-scored with 64 off 44 deliveries, while Mignon du Preez also contributed 42 off 27 balls. Charli Knott provided the finishing touches with 29 off 10 deliveries.

The Sixers had a decent start, but none of the batters could kick on and make a big score. However, Heat found enough contributions from all their players to register a six-wicket victory with 1 ball to spare.

