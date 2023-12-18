 Video: Taylor Swift Furious And Yells F**K As Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce Gets Pushed During Chiefs vs Patriots NFL Match
Taylor Swift was spotted getting furious and dishing out an X-rated rant during the latest NFL game

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
article-image
Taylor Swift. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Renowned American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has been a regular presence at Travis Kelce's weekly NFL games in the last few months. Swift first showed up at the Arrowhead Stadium in September, appearing to cheer for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, she was not happy witnessing the events of the latest match, prompting an X-rated rant.

During Kansas City Chief's winning effort against New England Patriots, the singer was spotted cheering animatedly for her spouse Kelce. However, she was visibly frustrated as Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant seemed to push Kelce. The cameras turned to the Grammy award winner at that very moment as she let out the F-word.

Kansas City Chiefs secure a much-needed victory:

Having lost back-to-back matches, Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a convincing victory in Foxborough, beating Patriots 27-17. It was a sweet compensation for their dedicated fans as the win came just days after Taylor Swift's birthday.

