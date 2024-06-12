Video: Steven Taylor's Six Hits Security Official On His Chest In USA vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Steven Taylor's six hits security guard. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A security guard was hit by USA opener Steven Taylor's six during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match against Team India at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. A video of the same emerged on ICC's official social media handle as security official copped a blow on his chest.

The incident occurred in the 9th over of the innings as Shivam Dube dished out a short-pitched delivery and Taylor nailed the pull to send the ball over the ropes. The security guard was least expecting the ball to hit him as he flinched after copping the blow.