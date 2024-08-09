VIDEO: Son Of Construction Worker Arshad Nadeem Sheds Tears of Joy After Winning Gold For Pakistan at Paris Olympics

Image: x

Arshad Nadeem made history at the Paris Olympics on Thursday by winning a gold medal in the men’s javelin event. Nadeem registered a throw of 92.97m to not only break the Olympic record but also take the top spot. Following the win a video surfaced online where he was seen shedding tears of joy

Arshad Nadeem financial woes

The Olympic champion who comes from Mian Channu, a town in Punjab which is 250 km from Lahore had to struggle a lot due to the family’s poor financial condition as his father is a construction worker and the sole breadwinner of the family. The situation was so bad that once the village people funded his training and travel to international competitions.

Arshad Nadeem's Gold Helps Pakistan Top India on Medal Table

Nadeem made history by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to bag an individual Olympic gold. He was one of the favourites to dethrone Neeraj Chopra of his Olympic title, but little did anyone know that he would do that in some style.

Courtesy of the gold medal in Javelin, Pakistan is now above India on the medals tally at the Paris Olympics. Pakistan are now 53rd on the list, while India are 64th with one silver and three bronze medals.