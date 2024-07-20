VIDEO: Shamar Joseph’s Massive Six Off Gus Atkinson Damages Stadium Roof, Fans Escape Serious Injuries

Shamar Joseph took Gus Atkinson to the cleaners. | (Credits: Screengrab)

West Indies paceman Shamar Joseph played an outrageous pull shot off Gus Atkinson's bowling on day 3 of the 2nd Test at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. The left-hander's six behind square landed on the roof of the stadium as some rubble fell, with fans escaping some injuries in the process.

The incident occurred in the 107th over of the day as Atkinson delivered a short of a length delivery and Joseph latched onto it quickly and deposited it into the stands. With the ball landing on the roof and a few tiles falling down, a couple of fans marginally escaped injuries. Joseph started the over with a six and collected another boundary off the 5th delivery.

Here's the video of the incident:

Mark Wood dismisses Shamar Joseph to end a frustrating partnership:

Meanwhile, Mark Wood's new spell finished off West Indies' innings as Joseph edged one to mid-on for an enterprising knock of 27-ball 33. It also ended the 71-run partnership with Joshua Da Silva, thereby propelling the hosts into the lead. However, Da Silva was stranded on 82, missing a well-deserved hundred.

Nevertheless, the West Indies will take heart from a 41-run lead and have an opportunity to put the England batters under pressure. The hosts lead the series by 1-0 after winning by an innings and 114 runs at Lord's.