 Video: Shakib Al Hasan Stops Mid-Action As Babar Azam Tries To Sweep, Leaves Players Amused
Day 1 of the 2nd Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was completely washed out.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan tricked Babar Azam and backed out of bowling as the latter tried to go for the paddle sweep on day 2 of the 2nd Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In a video surfaced on social media, even Babar was seen laughing at the incident.

article-image

The incident seemed to have occurred in the 48th over of the innings as Mohammad Rizwan gave the strike to Babar after taking a single. With the former Pakistan captain getting ready to play a paddle sweep, the left-arm spinner stopped during his action, leaving everyone around amused.

Babar Azam fails to make a big score after a promising start to his innings:

Meanwhile, Babar inevitably came into the crease under massive pressure as he registered two low scores during the humiliating ten-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in the opening Test. The right-handed batter had played watchfully until Shakib trapped him LBW almost in front of the stumps for 31. Babar sought the review, but the decision went against him.

The toss in the second Test fell in favour of Najmul Hossain Shanto, who sent the hosts into bat due to the overhead conditions and the pitch. Pakistan drafted in Mir Hamza and Abrar Ahmed for Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, while Bangladesh brought in Taskin Ahmed for Shoriful Islam, who had a groin injury.

