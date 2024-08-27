 Video: Shahid Afridi Holds And Embraces His Grandson In Adorable Moment
The retired cricketer has joined the other ex-players in expressing disappointment at the current team's performance against Bangladesh.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Shahid Afridi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi inevitably couldn't contain his happiness as he was holding his grandson in what appeared to be his home. In a video surfaced on social media, the ex all-rounder was walking with visible happiness holding his grandson, with the background looking massively decorated.

Shaheen Afridi Removes Pak Skipper Shan Masood's Hand From His Shoulder, Viral Video Exposes Rift In...
article-image

The news of pace bowler Shaheen Afridi's wife Ansha giving birth to a baby boy emerged during day 4 of the opening Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh. After picking up his first wicket of the innings in the 28th over, the youngster did a cradling gesture, signalling the birth of his son. The 24-year-old has named his son Aaliyar.

Here's the video of Shahid Afridi with his grandson:

"Shows a lack of awareness about home conditions" - Shahid Afridi

Meanwhile, the retired cricketer has joined the other ex-players in expressing disappointment at the current team's performance that resulted in a shocking defeat to Bangladesh. The 47-year-old wrote on X:

"A 10-wicket defeat raises serious questions about the decision to prepare this type of pitch, select four fast bowlers and leave out a specialist spinner. This to me clearly shows a lack of awareness about home conditions. That said, you cannot take the credit away from Bangladesh for the brand of cricket they played throughout the Test."

Shan Masood and his men created several unwanted records, including losing a Test to Bangladesh for the first time and suffering a ten-wicket loss for the first time on home soil. The second Test between the two sides begins on August 30 in Rawalpindi.

