Video: Shaheen Shah Afridi's Special Wicket Celebration After His Wife Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Shaheen Shah Afridi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrated his newly-born son with a special gesture on day 4 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. A video of the same emerged on social media as the 24-year-old displayed the gesture after bagging his first wicket of the innings.

The incident occurred in the 163rd over of the innings as Hasan Mahmud tried to clear the mid-wicket region, but he could only manage an edge as Rizwan dived to complete the catch. The left-arm speedster later swung his hands low, signalling that he his wife have welcomed baby boy. The pace spearhead also got rid of Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 77 for his 2nd wicket of the innings.