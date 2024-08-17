 Video: Sanju Samson Spotted Playing Football On Basketball Court Amid Cricketing Break Ahead Of Home Series vs Bangladesh
Samson is currently on break after the conclusion of India's tour of Sri Lanka.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 05:37 PM IST
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was spotted playing football with the locals on the basketball court in Kerala on Friday evening, August 16. Samson is currently on break after the conclusion of India's tour of Sri Lanka.

The Kerala cricketer was part of the India team for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, wherein Men in Blue whitewashed the hosts. However, Sanju Samson had a forgettable outing as he did not score a single run in the second and third T20I of the series.

After the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Sanju Samson returned home to Kerala as he was not part of the India squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, where Rohit Sharma-led side suffered a humiliating series defeat. Samson has taken time off from cricket to unwind himself ahead of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Amid the break from cricketing, Samson was seen playing football with young boys on the basketball court in Kerala. Samson's Kerala teammate Basil Thampi was too spotted playing with him. The video of the same went viral on social media.

