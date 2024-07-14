Video: Sanju Samson Smashes 110m Six To Send The Ball Out Of Harare Stadium During ZIM vs IND 5th T20I

India vice-captain and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson on Sunday smashed a massive six to send the ball out of the Harare Sports Club during the fifth and final T20I against Zimbabwe.

Samson went past 300 maximums in T20 cricket with two gigantic sixes against spinner Brandon Mavuta in the 12th over to take India near the 100-run mark.

Samson hit Mavuta for a straight six over the roof of the stadium for a 110-meter monster and then followed it up with a maximum at wide long-off. The first shot forced the match officials to come out with new balls.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Samson top-scored with 58 runs off 45 balls with 4 sixes and 1 four to help India post a challenging 167 for 6 in 20 overs after they were put into bat by Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza.

This was just his second fifty in 28 T20Is for Team India and his first since the 77 against Ireland in 2022.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also shared a 65-run stand off 56 balls for the fourth wicket with Riyan Parag, to bail India out of trouble after losing their top three in power-play.

All-rounder Shivam Dube’s cameo of 26, along with some lofty hits at the end from Rinku Singh took India past 160, as 30 runs came off the last two overs. For Zimbabwe, Blessing Muzarabani was the pick of bowlers with 2/19 in his four overs, while their fielding, despite good catches being taken, had some lapses – three dropped chances, along with some fumbles.

India already clinched the series in the last match which they won by 10 wickets to take an unbeatable 3-1 lead.