 Video: Sanju Samson Cleaned Up For Duck For 2nd Consecutive Time vs South Africa, Sets Unwanted Record
Sanju Samson has registered two consecutive ducks after two successive hundreds.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
Sanju Samson. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

South Africa left-arm seamer Marco Jansen stunned Sanju Samson, sending him packing for his second consecutive duck in the ongoing third T20I against India at the Supersport Park in Centurion. The right-handed batter faced only two balls before being castled by Jansen, who let out a roar after giving the Proteas their first breakthrough. In the process, he also became the first Indian batter to record 5 T20I ducks in a year.

The first delivery of the innings saw Jansen deliver one on Samson's hips and the 30-year-old was able to negotiate one easily. The dismissal ball saw the left-arm seamer's delivery keep low as Samson failed to keep his bat down on time as it eventually hit the off-stump.

Below is the video of the same:

The two consecutive ducks also comes after two successive centuries.

South Africa win toss and opt to bowl against India at Centurion:

Meanwhile, the coin toss fell in favour of the Proteas for the third consecutive time as they opted to bowl first. Both teams made one change each as India brought in debutant Ramandeep Singh for Avesh Khan, while the Proteas drafted in right-arm seamer Lutho Sipamla for Nqabayomzi Peter.

Team India playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh , Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla

