VIDEO: Ryan Rickelton Six Injures Fan During SA20, South Africa Sends Signed Jersey With Special Note

Mumbai Indians Cape Town (MICT) opener Ryan Rickelton grabbed headlines following his breathtaking unbeaten 113 against the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 2025–26 season. While Rickelton’s on-field heroics dominated discussions, an unfortunate incident during the innings also caught widespread attention. One of the sixes struck by the South African batter sailed into the stands and accidentally hit a Joburg Super Kings (JSK) supporter on the face, leaving her injured and requiring medical attention.

What followed, however, showcased Rickelton’s sportsmanship and compassion. The very next morning, the MICT opener reached out to the injured fan with a thoughtful gesture. He sent her a signed Mumbai Indians Cape Town jersey along with a handwritten note wishing her a speedy recovery. Rickelton also recorded a heartfelt video message, expressing his concern and apologising for the unintended incident.

The gesture was widely appreciated by fans and fellow cricketers alike, with many praising Rickelton for his humility and kindness off the field. While his century lit up the SA20 contest, it was his act of empathy that truly won hearts across the cricketing world.

The knock marked Rickelton’s second century of the season and underlined his red-hot form at the top of the order.