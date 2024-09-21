Video: Ruturaj Gaikwad Plucks A One-Handed Stunner To Get Rid Of Riyan Parag In Duleep Trophy 2024 Clash

Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a screamer. | (Credits: Twitter)

Young Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad took a one-handed screamer during the Duleep Trophy fixture between India A and India C in Anantpur. In the video surfaced on social media, the ball hit hard by Riyan Parag was travelling to the boundary, but Gaikwad stuck his hand overhead to pluck the ball.

The incident occurred in the 49th over of the innings as Parag stepped out to hit the ball over extra cover. However, the youngster didn't seem to get a good connection on it as Gaikwad tracked it and took it with one hand over his head.