 Video: Rohit Sharma Uses Famous Bail-Switch Trick On Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Rohit Sharma Uses Famous Bail-Switch Trick On Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Video: Rohit Sharma Uses Famous Bail-Switch Trick On Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

India thumped Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test in Chennai to go 1-0 up in the series.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma used the bail-switch trick on day four of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In a video surfaced on social media, the 37-year-old was carefully seen switching bails to induce a wicket as Bangladesh had built a solid mini partnership.

Read Also
R Ashwin Hugs His Wife After IND vs BAN 1st Test, Rohit Sharma Bonds With Off-Spinner's Daughters;...
article-image

The trick was first used by retired England seamer Stuart Broad and most famously did so in the Ashes series last year. The move paid off notably during the fifth Test at The Oval when Marnus Labuschagne edged one to Joe Root at slip off Mark Wood's bowling.

Here's the video of Rohit Sharma's bail-switch trick:

Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performance scripts massive win for India:

FPJ Shorts
Tirupati Prasadam Controversy: Jagan Mohan Reddy Writes to PM Modi, Calls CM Naidu A 'Pathological Liar'
Tirupati Prasadam Controversy: Jagan Mohan Reddy Writes to PM Modi, Calls CM Naidu A 'Pathological Liar'
'Why Do International Artists Only Come To Mumbai?' Fans Raise Questions Over Coldplay & Other Concerts Not Hosted In Various Indian Cities
'Why Do International Artists Only Come To Mumbai?' Fans Raise Questions Over Coldplay & Other Concerts Not Hosted In Various Indian Cities
Rakhi Sawant's BFF Rajshree More Reveals Why She Cut Ties With Her, Adil Durrani: 'Maine Chor Company Chhod Di' (VIDEO)
Rakhi Sawant's BFF Rajshree More Reveals Why She Cut Ties With Her, Adil Durrani: 'Maine Chor Company Chhod Di' (VIDEO)
Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey Opposes The Legend Of Maula Jatt Release: 'Why Spend On Pakistani Films That Sponsor Terrorism?'
Shiv Sena's Anand Dubey Opposes The Legend Of Maula Jatt Release: 'Why Spend On Pakistani Films That Sponsor Terrorism?'

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his brilliance with both bat and ball. With India stumbling to 144-6 on day 1 at one stage, Ashwin joined hands with Ravindra Jadeja to bail them out of trouble. At stumps on the opening day, India were 339-6 and were eventually bowled out for 376. Ashwin had top-scored with 113, while Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed with half-centuries.

The 38-year-old surprisingly went wicketless in the first innings as Jasprit Bumrah starred with four wickets, while Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Jadeja took two each. Nevertheless, he finished with six in the fourth as Bangladesh were skittled for 234 in pursuit of an improbable 514.

India have retained the same squad for the second Test in Kanpur, beginning on September 27 as they look to complete a 2-0 series win and solidify their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Rohit Sharma Uses Famous Bail-Switch Trick On Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Video: Rohit Sharma Uses Famous Bail-Switch Trick On Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

'Aisa Karega Na Toh...': Rohit Sharma & Rishabh Pant Have Hilarious Chat Over DRS During IND vs BAN...

'Aisa Karega Na Toh...': Rohit Sharma & Rishabh Pant Have Hilarious Chat Over DRS During IND vs BAN...

'Kaptaan Kaun Hai Shanto Ya Rishabh Pant?': Saba Karim Hilariously Asks India Keeper-Batter On...

'Kaptaan Kaun Hai Shanto Ya Rishabh Pant?': Saba Karim Hilariously Asks India Keeper-Batter On...

Video: Virat Kohli Dancing During Team Huddle Ahead Of Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Video: Virat Kohli Dancing During Team Huddle Ahead Of Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Fielding Coach T Dilip Is A Superstar, Helped Yashasvi Jaiswal Grow As Slip Fielder: R Ashwin

Fielding Coach T Dilip Is A Superstar, Helped Yashasvi Jaiswal Grow As Slip Fielder: R Ashwin