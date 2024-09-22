Video: Rohit Sharma Uses Famous Bail-Switch Trick On Day 4 Of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma used the bail-switch trick on day four of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In a video surfaced on social media, the 37-year-old was carefully seen switching bails to induce a wicket as Bangladesh had built a solid mini partnership.

The trick was first used by retired England seamer Stuart Broad and most famously did so in the Ashes series last year. The move paid off notably during the fifth Test at The Oval when Marnus Labuschagne edged one to Joe Root at slip off Mark Wood's bowling.

Here's the video of Rohit Sharma's bail-switch trick:

The win you know, the juju you don't 😆 pic.twitter.com/JPETlsRsGn — S🦦 (@Iwillhuntuhdown) September 22, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round performance scripts massive win for India:

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his brilliance with both bat and ball. With India stumbling to 144-6 on day 1 at one stage, Ashwin joined hands with Ravindra Jadeja to bail them out of trouble. At stumps on the opening day, India were 339-6 and were eventually bowled out for 376. Ashwin had top-scored with 113, while Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed with half-centuries.

The 38-year-old surprisingly went wicketless in the first innings as Jasprit Bumrah starred with four wickets, while Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Jadeja took two each. Nevertheless, he finished with six in the fourth as Bangladesh were skittled for 234 in pursuit of an improbable 514.

India have retained the same squad for the second Test in Kanpur, beginning on September 27 as they look to complete a 2-0 series win and solidify their top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.