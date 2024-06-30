Video: Rohit Sharma Takes A Bite Of The Grass At Kensington Oval After T20 World Cup 2024 Triumph

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was filled with all kinds of emotions as the Men in Blue finally broke their decade-long drought of not winning an ICC trophy. After a thrilling victory over South Africa on Saturday in Barbados, the 37-year-old was seen taking a bite of the grass of the Kensington Oval.

After a lean few T20 World Cups over the years, Rohit has been one of the chief architects of India's landmark win. The classy right-handed batter struck three half-centuries in the tournament, including two vital ones against England and Australia. With 257 runs, he is the 2nd highest run-getter behind Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

"It's very hard to put it in words" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is following the win, revealed that he needed the win badly after years of heartbreak and stated that he will forever remember this moment.

"I wanted this badly. It's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me. I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that."

In the process, Team India also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy without losing a game. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards, respectively.