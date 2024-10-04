Video: Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Spotted With His Wife During NBA Fixture In Abu Dhabi

Rohit Sharma with Ritika Sajdeh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were spotted in an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The couple were seen relishing the game as they were seen sitting in the front row in a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram.