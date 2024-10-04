 Video: Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Spotted With His Wife During NBA Fixture In Abu Dhabi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Spotted With His Wife During NBA Fixture In Abu Dhabi

Video: Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Spotted With His Wife During NBA Fixture In Abu Dhabi

Rohit Sharma was in action during the Test series against Bangladesh that India won 2-0.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma with Ritika Sajdeh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were spotted in an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The couple were seen relishing the game as they were seen sitting in the front row in a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Inflict 58-Run Loss On Hapless India To Open...

IND vs NZ, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand Inflict 58-Run Loss On Hapless India To Open...

Video: Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Spotted With His Wife During NBA Fixture In Abu Dhabi

Video: Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma Spotted With His Wife During NBA Fixture In Abu Dhabi

Video: Controversial Moment As Umpires Give Dead Ball After Harmanpreet Kaur Runs Out Amelia Kerr In...

Video: Controversial Moment As Umpires Give Dead Ball After Harmanpreet Kaur Runs Out Amelia Kerr In...

Former Indian Cricketer Salil Ankola's Mother Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Her Pune...

Former Indian Cricketer Salil Ankola's Mother Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Her Pune...

Video: WI Spinner Zaida James Suffers Blow On Her Jaw During Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Video: WI Spinner Zaida James Suffers Blow On Her Jaw During Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match