Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted Leaving For Australia To Join Team India's Squad Ahead Of AUS vs IND 2nd Test

Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India's regular captain has left for Australia to join the squad ahead of the 2nd Test at the Adelaide Oval, beginning on December 6th. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter was spotted at the airport as he was leaving for Australia, wearing a black t-shirt and a jeans.

The 37-year-old hadn't left with the Indian team as his wife Ritika Sajdeh was expecting their second child. Even after his wife had given birth to their child, Rohit had reportedly communicated to the BCCI that he wishes to spend more time with his family, prompting Jasprit Bumrah to step up as captain.

CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA IS COMING TO AUSTRALIA...!!! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Jjf33liFk4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2024

Rohit is likely to play the two-day practice match against the Prime Minister's XI ahead of the day-night Test in Adelaide.

"Nice options for India to have" - Adam Gilchrist after AUS vs IND, 1st Test Day 2:

Speaking to Cricbuzz, former Australian great Adam Gilchrist opined that Team India have plenty of happy headaches after KL Rahul steps up as an opener on day 2 in Perth. Gilchrist reckons the tourists might have to make some tough choices, with Shubman Gill and Rohit set to return, claiming:

"What a headache to have two days into a series. Coming over here after a 3-0 dumping to New Zealand and there's a little bit of panic and chaos and uncertainty, and they go up underground for ten days in their build-up and all of a sudden here we are spoilt for options. Nice options for India to have. There's a lot to play out between now and then. We need to see what happens with Shubman Gill, how quickly that injury can heal. What Rohit's mindset is when he turns up, does he come and allow himself a bit more time to be ready for, say, the third test up at the Gabba?"

India, meanwhile, are in pole position after two days of the opening Test against Australia in Perth.