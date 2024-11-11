 Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted In Alibaug Ahead Of AUS vs IND Test Series
The classy right-handed batter remains firmly in focus, given he managed only 91 runs in six innings in the crushing 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted in Alibaug ahead of the five-Test series against Australia, beginning on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. A sea of fans had surrounded him to take pictures of him and with the veteran opening batter as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Due to personal reasons, the 37-year-old is unlikely to travel with the team to Perth and could miss the opening Test against Australia due to personal reasons. The classy right-handed batter remains firmly in focus, given he managed only 91 runs in six innings in the crushing 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand, while his captaincy came under scrutiny.

Meanwhile, below is the video of Rohit in Alibaug:

"For me at the most important thing is that they still working really hard" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Despite realising both Kohli's and Rohit Sharma's recent struggles, head coach Gautam Gambhir believes their willingness to work hard and hunger are most important as they head to Australia. Gambhir said in a presser on Monday, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I have got no concerns whatever over Virat and Rohit. I think they are incredibly tough men. They've achieved a lot for Indian cricket, and they will continue to achieve a lot in future as well. I think for me at the most important thing is that they still working really hard, they are still passionate, they still want to achieve a lot more and that is something which is very important. The hunger in that dressing room is incredibly important for me and for the entire group as well. I feel there's a lot of hunger, especially after what has happened in the last series."

