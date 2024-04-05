VIDEO: Rohit Sharma Asks Paparazzi To Keep Quiet As Daughter Sleeps On His Shoulder After Arriving In Mumbai

Rohit Sharma | Credits: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and his teammates returned to Mumbai after a short break to Jamnagar ahead of the clash against Delhi Capitals on April 7, Sunday.

Mumbai Indians players, including skipper Hardik Pandya and his predecessor Rohit Sharma went for a short trip to Jamnagar before resuming their training for the IPL 2024 against DC. With six days gap between MI's last match against Rajasthan Royals and the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals, the MI squad unwinded with a team outing.

The players were engaged in water sports activities and a concert was also organized for them to rejuvenate themselves.

After a short break to Jamnagar, Mumbai Indians players returned to Mumbai. Former skipper Rohit Sharma and his family were exiting the airport and heading towards the team bus. However, the paparazzi outside the airport were calling Rohit Sharma and he asked them to keep quiet by putting a finger on his lips as his daughter Samaira was sleeping on his shoulder. The video of the same went on social media.

The support for Rohit Sharma has been increasing day by day ever since he was replaced by Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024. The Mumbai Indians management severe backlash from fans and experts for unceremoniously sacking Rohit despite leading the team to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Rohit Sharma is joint-most successful captain alongside former Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni in terms of number of IPL trophies won (5). The 36-year-old took the captaincy reins of MI from Ricky Ponting in midway through IPL 2013 and led the team to maiden title.