Video: Riyan Parag Bowls With Bizarre Action, Umpire Rules It Back-Foot No-Ball In IND vs BAN 2nd T20I

Riyan Parag bowls. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Riyan Parag bowled with a bizarre action that was eventually ruled no-ball by the umpires in the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A video of the same surfaced on social media as Parag was spotted to have sent the ball from way behind the bowling crease.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the innings as the Assam-born all-rounder came on to bowl his first. Not only did the youngster bowled it from behind the umpire, but also it was wide of the crease. His action was also a slinging one as the umpire went upstairs and followed it by ruling it a no-ball.

However, Mahmudullah, who faced the free hit, failed to get the maximum runs out of it.