 Video: Rishabh Pant Gets Felicitated By DDCA For T20 WC 2024 Triumph During Opening Ceremony Of Delhi Premier League
Pant played a crucial role in helping Team India clinch their second T20 World Cup triumph, defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados in June.

Updated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 08:57 AM IST
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was felicitated by the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) for the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph during the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, August 17.

Pant played a crucial role in helping Team India clinch their second T20 World Cup triumph, defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados in June. Rishabh Pant, who played his first international tournament ever since his return to competition after being on the sidelines due to injuries sustained from a fatal car accident last year, had a good outing with the bat.

In the eight innings of the T20 World Cup, Rishabh Pant scored 171 runs at an average of 24.42 and a strike rate of 127.61, with the highest score of 42 against India's arch-rivals Pakistan.

Apart from batting, Rishabh Pant was also electric behind the stumps, taking 13 catches and 14 stumpings, the most by a wicketkeeper in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. For his heroics at the T20 World Cup 2024, the DDCA

In a video posted by Delhi Premier League T20 on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Pant can be seen going to be the stage, where he was felicitated by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla in front of a packed crowd.

