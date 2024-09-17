 Video: Rishabh Pant Draws Cheers From Spectators As He Performs Back Flip
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Rishabh Pant Draws Cheers From Spectators As He Performs Back Flip

Video: Rishabh Pant Draws Cheers From Spectators As He Performs Back Flip

Rishabh Pant is all set to play his first Test since December 2022 as he will line-up against Bangladesh in Chennai.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is arguably one of the most acrobatic athletes in their ranks despite being on slightly the heavier side. The youngster showed his flexibility during a Duleep Trophy fixture as he performed a back flip, with the crowd cheering him for the same. A video of the same surfaced on social media.

Read Also
'Discipline and Commitment Deadly Combination': WWE Hall Of Famer's Message To Rishabh Pant Goes...
article-image

The star keeper-batter played only one match in the Duleep Trophy and had an important role in India B's victory over India A, hitting a quick-fire half-century. The southpaw is in line to return to the Test team after returning to India duty during their victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Meanwhile, here's the video of Pant doing backflip:

India's squad for 1st Test against Bangladesh:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan: 2,697 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 3 PM; Lalbaugcha Raja Procession Reaches Parel Amid Chants & Fervour (Videos)
Mumbai Ganpati Visarjan: 2,697 Bappa Idols Immersed Till 3 PM; Lalbaugcha Raja Procession Reaches Parel Amid Chants & Fervour (Videos)
Mumbai: TISS Lifts Controversial Ban on Progressive Students' Forum; Updates Honour Code on Political Activities, Dress Codes, & More
Mumbai: TISS Lifts Controversial Ban on Progressive Students' Forum; Updates Honour Code on Political Activities, Dress Codes, & More
Viral Pic: Pakistani Players Spotted With Chinese Flags During India vs China Final At Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024
Viral Pic: Pakistani Players Spotted With Chinese Flags During India vs China Final At Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024
Bihar Shocker: Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted By 3 Men At Gunpoint In Moving Car In Saharsa; 1 Arrested (VIDEO)
Bihar Shocker: Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted By 3 Men At Gunpoint In Moving Car In Saharsa; 1 Arrested (VIDEO)

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

The opening Test beginning on Chennai from September 19 will be the first for India this season. The two sides will move to Kanpur for the 2nd Test before locking horns in three T20Is. Rohit Sharma and his men will host New Zealand for three more Tests before travelling Down Under for the marquee five-Test series.

The series against Australia begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The remaining venues for the series are Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Pic: Pakistani Players Spotted With Chinese Flags During India vs China Final At Asian...

Viral Pic: Pakistani Players Spotted With Chinese Flags During India vs China Final At Asian...

Video: Rishabh Pant Draws Cheers From Spectators As He Performs Back Flip

Video: Rishabh Pant Draws Cheers From Spectators As He Performs Back Flip

'Sab Team Ko India Ko Haraana Hai': Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Statement Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs BAN...

'Sab Team Ko India Ko Haraana Hai': Rohit Sharma's Cheeky Statement Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs BAN...

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Jugraj Singh's Winner Hands India 5th Title After 1-0 Triumph Over...

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Jugraj Singh's Winner Hands India 5th Title After 1-0 Triumph Over...

Shocking! Braun Strowman And Bronson Reed Wreck The Ring And Involve Fan During Brutal Fight on WWE...

Shocking! Braun Strowman And Bronson Reed Wreck The Ring And Involve Fan During Brutal Fight on WWE...