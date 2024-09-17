Video: Rishabh Pant Draws Cheers From Spectators As He Performs Back Flip

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant is arguably one of the most acrobatic athletes in their ranks despite being on slightly the heavier side. The youngster showed his flexibility during a Duleep Trophy fixture as he performed a back flip, with the crowd cheering him for the same. A video of the same surfaced on social media.

The star keeper-batter played only one match in the Duleep Trophy and had an important role in India B's victory over India A, hitting a quick-fire half-century. The southpaw is in line to return to the Test team after returning to India duty during their victorious T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

Meanwhile, here's the video of Pant doing backflip:

The OG Flip is back !!

Crowds gave a huge cheer as Rishabh Pant showcased his aerobatic skills during Duleep Trophy.#RishabhPant #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/WPjfmz6pX2 — Naman (@Naman__17_) September 17, 2024

India's squad for 1st Test against Bangladesh:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

The opening Test beginning on Chennai from September 19 will be the first for India this season. The two sides will move to Kanpur for the 2nd Test before locking horns in three T20Is. Rohit Sharma and his men will host New Zealand for three more Tests before travelling Down Under for the marquee five-Test series.

The series against Australia begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The remaining venues for the series are Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.