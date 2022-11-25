VIDEO: Richarlison's stunning acrobatic goal of season in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia at FIFA 2022

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Richarlison's stunning acrobatic goal of season in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia at FIFA 2022

Five-time champions Brazil announced their arrival in style as they defeated Serbia to go top of Group G. Richarlison twin strikes came in the 62nd and 73rd minute and helped him to take his individual goals tally to 19 goals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Richarlison in action | Twitter
Brazil had struggled to get past the Serbian defense until Richarlison scored from close range in the 62nd in a buildup that started with Neymar. In the 73rd minute, the striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot.

Richarlison scored two goals in the space of nine minutes as Brazil overpowered Serbia in the second half to clinch victory by 2-0 in the Group G game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium. Vinícius Júnior assisted on both goals.

Watch:

