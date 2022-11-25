VIDEO: Richarlison's stunning acrobatic goal of season in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia at FIFA 2022

Richarlison in action | Twitter

Brazil had struggled to get past the Serbian defense until Richarlison scored from close range in the 62nd in a buildup that started with Neymar. In the 73rd minute, the striker used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot.

Richarlison scored two goals in the space of nine minutes as Brazil overpowered Serbia in the second half to clinch victory by 2-0 in the Group G game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium. Vinícius Júnior assisted on both goals.

Watch: