Video: Ravichandran Ashwin Celebrates Aggressively After Taking Stunning Catch On Day 2 Of IND vs NZ 3rd Test

Ravichandran Ashwin. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a sensational diving catch and celebrated aggressively on day two of the third and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The veteran cricketer's catch off Daryl Mitchell helped India end a vital partnership with Will Young, thereby preventing New Zealand from taking a considerable lead.

The incident occurred in the 28th over of the innings as Mitchell danced down the track to a length ball, wanting it to smack it out of the ground. However, the all-rounder had miscued it as Ashwin was running back. With the ball, going away from him the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer stretched it hand and took the catch cleanly.

Below is the video of the same:

Team India salvage a 28-run lead after the 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant:

Meanwhile, the home side came to the field on day two under intense pressure as they were 86/4. However, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were positive from the get go as they reached their half-centuries. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi made the first breakthrough of the day by trapping Pant lbw for 60, ending the 96-run partnership with Gill.

Gill missed out on his well-deserved as he perished for 90 in the session for lunch. Washington Sundar struck some lusty blows to help Team India sneak past New Zealand's total of 235. On day one, half-centuries from Will Young and Daryl Mitchell propelled the Kiwis to 235, while Ravindra Jadeja starred with a fifer.

India were comfortably placed at 78-1 on day one, but slipped to 84/4, including losing Virat Kohli to a chaotic run-out.