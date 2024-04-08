VIDEO: Ravi Bishnoi Takes Stunning One-Handed Blinder To Dismiss Kane Williamson During LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Clash

Ravi Bishnoi's one-handed catch to dismiss Kane Williamson | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

The Lucknow crowd went berserk after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Ravi Bishnoi pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans' batter Kane Williamson during the IPL 2024 clash between two teams at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

The incident took place on the second ball of the eighth over of the Gujarat Titans' 164-run chase when Williamson faced an off-stump delivery and got forward to on-drive off Ravi Bishnoi. But, the New Zealander ended up chipping it in the air as Bishnoi quickly flew to the right and took the one-handed in thin air.

Bishnoi was surprised by his own agility as he managed to pluck the ball with a brilliant presence of mind, leaving the spectators at Ekana Cricket Stadium in awe. Kane Williamson walked out to the pavilion after scoring just one run. 5

𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗥 😲



Flying Bishoni ✈️



Ravi Bishnoi pulls off a stunning one-handed screamer to dismiss Kane Williamson 👏👏



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2024

Gujarat Titans' batting collapsed from 54/1 to 61/4, losing three wickets in just seven runs. The visitors were seemingly struggling to bat on a tricky pitch in Lucknow. Except for Rahul Tewatia, other middle-order batters failed to step up in crucial situations during the team's run-chase. Tewatia walked out to bat at 80/5 after Darshan Nalkande's dismissal and played a gritty innings of 30 off 25 balls to take GT past the 100-run mark.

However, Tewatia's effort went in vain as Gujarat Titans were eventually bundled out for 130 in 18.5 overs, handing 33-run win for Lucknow Super Giants.