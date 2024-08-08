 Video: PM Narendra Modi Calls Victorious Indian Men’s Hockey Team After Bronze Medal At Paris Olympics 2024
The Men in Blue registered a 2-1 win over Spain to clinch their 2nd successive Olympic bronze medal, having previously won at the Tokyo Summer Games in 2021.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 09:21 PM IST
article-image

After Spain skipper Marc Miralles gave his team a lead in the first quarter, India bounced back into the game and scored a goal each in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, thanks to skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

After Spain skipper Marc Miralles gave his team a lead in the first quarter, India bounced back into the game and scored a goal each in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, thanks to skipper Harmanpreet Singh.

After India's bronze medal win, PM Narendra Modi took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the Men in Blue for the second successive medal at the Olympics.

"A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics." PM Modi wrote on X.

"Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players.

Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation." he added.

After congratulating India's men's hockey team on their successive Olympic bronze medal win, PM Narendra Modi dialled the players to personally commend their remarkable end to the campaign at the Paris Olympics. Modi can be heard saying to PR Sreejesh to create a new team for the future.

