Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi met the Indian athletes who participated in the Paris 2024 Olympics on 78th Independence day. In a video surfaced on social media, Modi was seen clicking photos with all the medal winners, including Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Aman Sehrawat Swapnil Kusale, and the members of the Indian men's hockey team.
Independence Day: PM Modi Warmly Meets And Greets Indian Athletes Back Home From Paris Olympics; Video
