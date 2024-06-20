Video: Phil Salt Smashes 30 Runs Off Romario Shepherd In An Over During WI vs ENG T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Clash

Phil Salt | Credits: Twitter

England opener Phil Salt was in an absolute beast mode in England's eight-wicket win in T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Group 2 clash against the co-hosts West Indies at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Thursday, June 20.

Salt played a phenomenal innings of 87 off 48 balls, including seven sixes and 5 sixes while batting at an impressive strike rate of 185.11. He also formed an unbeaten 101-run partnership with the middle-order batter Jonny Bairstow, who scored 48 off 26 balls, for the third wicket to help chase down 181-run target set by West Indies in 17.3 overs.

When England required 40 off 30 balls to win, Salt unleashed his firepower at the right time and smashed West Indies pacer Romario Shepherd for 30 runs in the 16th over to bring the equation down to 10 off 24 balls.

The opener started off with a four on the first ball before hitting a six on the next delivery. On the third of the over, Phil Salt again went for a four before hitting two sixes on consecutive deliveries. On the final ball, he went for a four, ending the over with an impressive display of power hitting.

Chasing a 181-run target after restricting West Indies to 180/4 in a stipulated 20 overs, England were off to flying with openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler forming a 67-run partnership until the skipper was trapped with LBW by Raston Chase for 25. Then, Salt was joined by Moeen Ali at the crease to carry on England's run-chase.

However, Moeen had a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed by Andre Russell for 13 at 84/2. After Moeen Ali's dismissal, Jonny Bairstow joined Phil Salt at the crease and the duo was too hot to handle for West Indies bowling attack.

Phil Salt's brutal assault on Romario Shepherd in the 16th over had entirely shifted the momentum in the favour of England. When England required 10 off 24 balls to win, the Three Lions chased down the target in the next nine balls.

For West Indies, Rostan Chase and Andre Russell picked a wicket each. Romario Shepherd (0/41), Akeal Hosein (0/35), Alzarri Joseph (0/32) and Gudakesh Motie (0/32) didn't have best of their outings with the ball as they conceded over 30 overs.

'I'm more happy to have contributed': Phil Salt

Phil Salt, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant batting, said that he was happy to have contributed to England's win. England opener added that he backed himself to take on Romario Shepherd in 16th over. He also lauded his batting partner Jonny Bairstow's innings that took the pressure off him.

"I like batting here, but I'm more happy to have contributed to a good team win. It was tough against spin in the middle overs, but I knew pace would come at some stage, the wind was blowing at one end, there was one short boundary and I backed myself to take on him (on his 30-run over against Shepherd)." Salt at the post-match presentation.

"There was a period where I didn't face too many balls, the boundaries had dried up, but Jonny (Bairstow) took the pressure off me with his calculated hitting, his knock was very crucial." he added.

England will play their second Super 8 match against South Africa in St. Lucia on June 21, Friday.